Kane Brown Calls Wife Katelyn His ‘Bestest Freaking Friend’ on Social Media

The romance is still very much alive in Kane Brown‘s marriage to his wife, Katelyn. In a sweet new post on social media, Brown praises his wife, Katelyn, alongside a new photo of the pair, appearing to enjoy a night out on the town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12:18pm PST

“The Bestest Freaking Friend I could ask for,” Brown captioned the romantic picture.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Browns likely don’t get as many nights out as they used to, now that they are parents to 2-month-old daughter, Kingsley –– not that they are complaining about that fact.

“She’s really smart. I mean, she’s already pulling her paci(fier) in and out at a month and two weeks,” Brown previously bragged (via CMT). “She loves lights. I don’t know if that’s a baby thing or what, but she’s just very aware. That’s my girl.”

Brown might make his living as a singer, but it’s his wife who has the real singing chops, at least according to Brown.

“The doctors said when she was first born that hers were the best baby lungs they had heard in a while, so I think she’s got her mom’s voice,” said the 26-year-old.

Brown will launch his Worldwide Beautiful Tour later this month, where he plans to bring his daughter out for at least some of the shows.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out –– there’s a couch in the back, beside our bed,” Brown revealed to Extra. “They’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

The Worldwide Beautiful Tour will finally put Brown in front of some of his international fans, which they have been asking for over the last couple years.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it’s almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing,” Brown told USA Today. “We’ve known about it for a while, and I am glad we can tell people we are coming back out on the road.

“It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them,” he added, “and knowing how much we appreciate their support.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz