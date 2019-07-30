Kane Brown Reveals How Life Has Changed Since Wife Katelyn Jae Became Pregnant

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, announced in April that they were expecting their first child. While Jae’s baby bump is getting bigger, Brown reveals not much has changed about their lives, except when it comes to drinking.

“They haven’t really changed,” Brown told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t drink anymore — she’s a wine girl and she can’t have any wine. But other than that, it hasn’t really changed.”

The couple, who is expecting a girl, plan on being very hands-on when it comes to being parents, but are leaving the nursery to a professional.

“We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about,” Brown said. “We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”

Brown was raised by a single mother, with his father spending most of Brown’s life in jail. Although the singer didn’t experience having a dad growing up, he feels confident he will be a good role model for his own child.

“I’m excited,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

The 25-year-old may not have been around his father much as a child, but he is still influenced by him, and sees him as much as he can.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown stated. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown is also working on new music, the follow-up to his Experiment album, released last November.

“We’re working on music right now and we’re gonna try and get some more music out as quickly as possible and just see what happens,” said Brown.

Brown’s current single, “Homesick,” was inspired by those who serve in the military, and are often separated from their loved ones for long periods of time.

“‘Homesick’ is a song that I wrote for myself, basically at the moment where it was just me being on the road so much, and missing my family and my wife,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “And after I finished this song, I really listened to it, and to see who could relate to it, and the military popped into my head, so we decided to dedicate this song to the military.

“My music video is all the military coming home for their homecoming,” he added. “So it’s awesome. It’s very emotional.”

