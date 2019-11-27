Kane Brown Plans to Take Daughter Kingsley on Worldwide Beautiful Tour

When Kane Brown kicks off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in February, he plans on bringing his family, including his daughter Kingsley and wife Katelyn, on the road – for at least some of the shows. The 26-year-old just revealed he is making accommodations so that his family can join him, at least for the shows in North America.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown told Billboard.

Brown had to say goodbye to his family to attend the American Music Awards, where he won Favorite Male Artist – Country, and was nominated for Album of the Year, for Experiment, with the award going to Carrie Underwood. But his little girl wasn’t far from his mind, with the singer admitting on the red carpet that Kingsley was already resembling her famous father.

“She’s starting to look more like me,” Brown told PEOPLE. “I feel bad for my wife. But she has her nose.”

In between the holidays and getting ready to hit the road, Brown is also working on new music.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown gushed. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

The new set of tunes will likely include the song “For My Daughter,” which he dropped shortly after Kingsley was born.

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents,” Brown said when releasing the tender song. “I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up.”

The Tennessee native vows that his next record will include the genres he loves, even if that list is eclectic.

“I love music so much that I would have to say that there’s so many, that I wouldn’t really have one, because I love every genre: country, r&B, hip hop, rock,” Brown added.

Brown will kick off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland. His first show in the United States will take place on Feb. 8 in Delaware. Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward