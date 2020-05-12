Kane Brown shared the television debut of his new single, "Cool Again," on Monday night, performing the summer-ready track on the latest episode of The Voice. Brown delivered his performance via a pre-recorded video, wearing a gray paisley-printed hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers and singing in a front of a series of solid brightly colored backdrops that imitated the single's cover art.

"'Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again / Like we were last summer / Want you again, you again, you again / To be stealin’ my covers," he sang in the chorus. "All tangled in each other, nights still playin’ back in my head / I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again, yeah." Written by Brown, Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes, "Cool Again" was produced by Dann Huff and Lindsay Rimes. Brown was not the only artist to offer a remote performance during the broadcast — due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Voice has moved to remote production and has been asking contestants to perform from their homes in the hope of advancing in the competition.

Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas also film from their homes to offer feedback and work with their artists. During the show, Legend noted that the at-home setup is similar to the way artists are often discovered, including Brown, who began his career by uploading cover videos on social media. Brown and Legend recently released a song together, "Last Time I Say Sorry."

"Cool Again" is the first song from Brown's upcoming project, which has not yet been announced. "We wrote 'Cool Again' at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside," the 26-year-old said in a statement. "At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now."

Brown added to RADIO.com that the song has taken on a whole new meaning during the current pandemic. "The song took a whole other turn once I keep listening to it while we’re quarantined," he said. "Everyone keeps saying 'You know it’s not about [wife] Katelyn' because we’re happily married and everything, and I just say 'no it’s about my girl corona.'"