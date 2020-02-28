Watch Kane Brown Perform ‘For My Daughter’ on ‘Today’

Ahead of the North American leg of Kane Brown‘s global Worldwide Beautiful Tour, the singer stopped by the Today Show in New York City. The singer performed his personal “For My Daughter,” written shortly after the birth of his first child, daughter Kingsley Rose.

“My dad’s been in prison since ’96, so I kind of grew up without a dad,” Brown said before he started to sing. “I knew that whenever I had a daughter, I was always going to be there for her, and just be the best that I could be.”

Brown has previously opened up about his challenging childhood, and how it will shape his own role as a father.

“You know, me and my wife are in it together,” Brown told ABC Audio. “I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Brown’s father may not have been in his life much, but he can still take credit for at least some of Brown’s musical talent.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown told Billboard. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown spent most of 2019 opening for Jason Aldean on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour. Whether the headliner or the opening act, Brown vows anyone who attends one of his shows will walk away happy.

“We just have fun,” Brown said. “I love music, from every different genre. It’s just a good time. If you don’t know any of my songs, we usually do a mash-up, where we put together a bunch of different cover songs, from back in the day, so at least you’ll know one song of the concert. I just feel like everybody has a good time. My band has a lot of good energy. It’s fun.”

Brown was just honored with a CMA Triple Play Award, honoring songwriters who wrote three No. 1 singles in a calendar year. Brown penned “One Thing Right,” which was a collaboration with Marshmello, as well as his own singles, “Lose It” and “Good as You.”

Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will join Brown on the road this year. Find dates by visiting Brown’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward