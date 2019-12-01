Kane Brown Is Loaning Jason Aldean His House, and Country Music Fans Are Applauding

Jason Aldean fans have lots to say about his new digs, courtesy of Kane Brown. News surfaced earlier this week that that country music star and his wife Brittany Aldean were staying in a rental home as they build their new property, and things changed after Brown offered his home to them.

“Typically we always do our family Thanksgiving at our house, but we’re in the process of building our house, so we’re living in a rental house right now,” Aldean revealed on The Ty Bentli Show via Nash Country Daily. “We’re living in Kane Brown’s old house right now.”

Aldean also revealed during the appearance that Brown is not charging them rent to stay at his old place.

“Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house — I’m paying rent — I’d rather pay it to you,’” Aldean said. “Plus, he lives very close to Chuck (Wicks) and (Aldean’s sister) Kasi. Where we were [renting] was probably 30 minutes away or so. And so, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known, I would have just paid you for a while,’ and he was like, ‘Man just move in. I don’t care, just move in to my house.’ So we moved in his house over there a couple of weeks ago and we’re gonna stay there until our house is built.”

The news of Aldean’s latest living arrangements had fans buzzing on PopCulture.com’s Facebook page, with many loving the friendship between the two country singers.

“I just love Kane Brown!He is a Awesome guy all around,” one Facebook user commented.

“So generous of Kane, he’s so sweet & down to earth!!” Another user wrote.

“That’s what Friends Do when they love each other and respect them!” Another fan gushed.

“How about Jason Aldean ask Kane how much rent would be. Then donate that money to a soup kitchen. Or buy blankets for the homeless. There are so many homeless [people] and a little something nice for at the holidays would be great,” another fan wrote, suggesting how the good deed could go even further.

“That was very nice to do. Pay it forward people,” another fan wrote.

Aldean and Brown have been close friends for a while now. The Aldeans even hosted Brown’s wife’s Katelyn’s baby shower for their new daughter Kingsley. The couple welcomed their little girl on Oct. 30.