Kane Brown and John Legend Collaborated on New Song ‘Sorry to You’

It’s only January, but we might already know what the best collaboration will be for 2020! Kane Brown just revealed he collaborated with John Legend on a new song, “Sorry to You.” The song, which Brown teased on social media, will likely be on Brown’s upcoming, still-untitled new album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:04am PST

“Soo, I got the ok to post a little more from [John Legend],” Brown posted. “I got to write with him and we both love the song so tag a friend and show some love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legend responded to Brown’s post with several flame emojis. The song says in part, “The second I apologized, you said ‘Boy I don’t know’ / I said it ’cause I meant it but you still wouldn’t let it go / So I swallowed my pride to see from your side / I promise I’ll do the best I can do.“

Brown will kick off his global Worldwide Beautiful Tour in February, where he will be joined for at least some of the dates by his infant daughter, Kingsley, likely the stateside ones.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown revealed to Billboard.

Brown later explained exactly how he and his wife, Katelyn, planned on traveling with their baby girl.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out –– there’s a couch in the back, beside our bed,” Brown told Extra. “They’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us.”

Besides his collaboration with Legend, Brown hasn’t shared too many details about his next set of tunes, but he does share that the tour name comes from one of the songs on the project.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown gushed. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison