Kane Brown Covering ‘Love Yourself’ Will Change Your Mind About the Song

Justin Bieber landed a massive pop-music hit with “Love Yourself,” and after hearing this cover by Kane Brown, country music fans just be persuaded to appreciate it.

While doing a live performance for an audience with 98.7 The Bull, Brown busted out the cover song and it almost sounds like it should’ve been a country track all along.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song was originally written by Bieber, along with famed pop-singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, and music producer Benny Blanco.

It was the third single off of Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose, and garnered two Grammy Award nominations. One for Song of the Year and another for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Additionally, it was the seventh-best-selling song in American in 2016.

Brown is no stranger to cover songs. The 24-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee native has covered everything from George Strait’s 1996 CMA Song of the Year, “Check Yes or No,” to Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor,” to Randy Travis’ 2003 Country Music Association Song of the Year, “Three Wooden Crosses.”

He first started posting YouTube videos back in 2014, and released his first EP, Closer, the following year in 2015.

Later that same year, Brown dropped the Chapter 1 EP and then finally released his self-titled debut album in December of 2016, after signing a record deal with RCA Nashville.

His single “What Ifs,” which features guest vocals from Lauren Alaina, has been RIAA certified as platinum and currently sits at well over 80 million plays on Spotify.