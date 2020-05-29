Kacey Musgraves Sings 'Rubber Duckie' on Elmo's Late-Night Show

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo has decided to try his hand as a late-night host, debuting The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo on Wednesday on HBO Max and had a few musical guests stop by for the inaugural episode. Kacey Musgraves and Lil Nas X were both on hand to perform signature songs from Sesame Street, and Musgraves chose Ernie's classic "Rubber Duckie" as her song of the night.

Emerging from backstage to applause from a packed audience of puppets and children, Musgraves earnestly performed the children's song, playing an acoustic guitar to accompany herself as bubbles floated behind her. The Texas native also came dressed for the occasion, wearing a neon yellow long-sleeved mini dress, which she accentuated with neon yellow eyeliner. A close-up of her outfit shared on Twitter also revealed a pair of patterned bracelets that read "Elmo" and "Kacey."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X helped the show's host put a new twist on "Elmo's Song," performing a hip-hop-inspired version of the track accompanied by Elmo's house band, which consists of other Sesame Street puppets. "I like to rap, sing and write all kinds of music," Lil Nas X told Elmo. "But there's one song I've always wanted to sing. Your song!" The show also featured late-night mainstay Jimmy Fallon as its first guest. The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo is one of a number of original programs that launched with HBO Max this week including the anthology series Love Life, cartoon offering Looney Tunes Cartoons, #MeToo documentary On the Record and reality shows Legendary and Craftopia. The streaming platform also has a number of other original offerings slated to roll out next month.

Though the name HBO Max might seem confusing given that there is already HBO, HBO Now and HBO Go, HBO Max has the most content of any of the previously mentioned platforms thanks to WarnerMedia, HBO's parent company. HBO Max has all HBO programming as well as programming from major holdings including Warner Bros., Turner TV, CNN, TruTV and Cartoon Network. That includes Warner Bros.' extensive library of TV shows and movies as well as Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Collection