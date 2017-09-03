Kacey Musgraves Reveals New Piercing

Country singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram last week to share a peek at her new nose piercing.

Musgraves shared clips via her Instagram Stories revealing the septum piercing with a silver nose ring as she sat in her car with a big smile on her face. Following the clip, she shared another glimpse of her new look, sans makeup while in her comfortable clothes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But that isn’t the only piece of bling Musgraves has been sporting. The 29-year-old “Follow Your Arrow” singer got engaged to fellow singer and songwriter Ruston Kelly last December and gushed about the proposal on social media, adding she now knows what everyone means when they “just know” you’re with the one.

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home,” she wrote. “In the same room I played with my ponies and Barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked.”

Earlier this year, Musgraves told Rare Country that she knew exactly how she wanted her wedding to look like.

“Swans are going to bring me in and drop me down and then I’m going to fall on to my house and ride in on horseback. So yeah, I know what I want,” she said.

While she is only kidding about the swans, Musgraves admits she is taking all the wedding planning pretty slow.

“I want something really simple and intimate. Just very me. I just want it to have my personality,” she said.

Photo credit: Twitter / @theCMbeat