Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Rowdy Fan on Twitter

Kacey Musgraves might sing about “Biscuits” and being a “Dime Store Cowgirl,” but she isn’t about to let anyone – including a rowdy fan – mess with her. During a recent performance in Toledo, Ohio, as part of Little Big Town’s The Breakers Tour, Musgraves was was walking through a crowd, when a too-eager fan grabbed hold of her hand and wouldn’t let go.

ASSHAT ALERT: this guy grabbed onto me hard, shook my arm, and wouldn’t let me go. Guess I’m gonna have to start carrying a rolled up newspaper out there with me 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZegKsifwn4 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2018

Later, Musgraves tweeted about the incident, saying, “ASSHAT ALERT: this guy grabbed onto me hard, shook my arm, and wouldn’t let me go. Guess I’m gonna have to start carrying a rolled up newspaper out there with me.” The fan-captured video shows Musgraves saying, “Ow, stop,” looking annoyed as she continues through the crowd, followed by a security guard.

The unfortunate incident likely won’t dim Musgraves’ excitement over her current state of affairs. The new bride tweeted that same day that she would soon release two new songs, presumably from her upcoming Golden Hour album.

6 days. 2 new songs. pic.twitter.com/hRzf30uhKF — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 17, 2018

“I was thinking about how there are different masks that we wear that represent different sides of us,” she says of what became a “trippy” third record. “None of the masks are solely us, but they’re all us. On this record, there’s the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that’s missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the ’60s-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser — they’re all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together and you see me as a whole.”

