Kacey Musgraves Claps Back After Fan Criticizes Her for Smoking Pot in Photos

Kacey Musgraves has never cared what other people think about her, in social media or real life, a point she proved after a fan criticized her photos, showing her smoking pot. The pictures, which end with her eating a banana, were also praised by several people, but certainly not everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

When one person wrote, “You’re so less attractive to me now,” the singer responded by saying, “Oh nooo! I only exist purely for your pleasure. What am I gonna do [pensive emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musgraves still had plenty of fans lauding her honesty about smoking. Kendall Jenner posted a green heart emoji, while Little Big Town‘s Jimi Westbrook just posted a series of humorous emojis, and Lizzy Hale wrote “Yes girl!”

Musgraves admitted she used psychedelics when writing and recording her latest album, Golden Hour, but recently opened up about her recreational drug use in day to day life as well.

“They’ve brought me closer to our planet and to humanity,” Musgraves told Marie Claire. “I’ve walked away with a lot of little gifts.”

Musgraves’ drug use might not be supported by at least some of her fans, but that isn’t likely to bother her very much. The 31-year-old has always been determined and strong-willed – characteristics that she sees as both a blessing and a curse.

“I’ve always had a sarcastic nature, a rebellious spirit. Asking for forgiveness rather than permission is my MO,” Musgraves said, adding that she credits that mindset to her upbringing. “Growing up in Texas, I’ve always had a strong idea of what I do and don’t like. And that doesn’t always serve me well. It can be narrow-minded. I have to work at expanding, at being more flexible, and at knowing that if something isn’t my idea, it doesn’t mean it’s not as good as my idea.”

One thing is certain: Musgraves isn’t about to water down who she is for anyone, not even her fans.

“People are craving truth; they’re craving something real,” she insisted. “People are tired of having a corporatized version of something shoved in their face. Now more than ever, it’s important that artists of all kinds show exactly who they are.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / John Shearer