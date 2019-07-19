Justin Moore Reveals His Mother Inspired ‘Why We Drink’ From New Album

Justin Moore has a song, “Why We Drink,” on his upcoming, appropriately titled, Late Nights and Longnecks album, out July 26. The song, which lists the multitude of reasons people choose to imbibe, was inspired by his mother – but not in the way one might suspect.

“I ordered a drink, and then I ordered three, four more,” Moore told Access. “And my mom goes, ‘Why do you drink so much?’ And I go, ‘Hell, I don’t know why I drink so much!’ I like drinking. If my team wins, I drink to celebrate. If my team loses, I drink ’cause I’m bummed out. If a certain song comes on, I drink. So I had this idea to write a song called ‘Why We Drink.’ So, in a roundabout way, my mom gave me the idea.”

“Why We Drink” might not be out yet, but it’s already become a fan favorite when he plays it live.

“It’s a fun tune,” Moore maintained. “It’s one we’ve been playing live over the last five, six months that the audience sings along with right away … It’s a song that you’ll play riding around on a boat in the lake.”

Moore might have the fun, party tune on his new record, but his current single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is anything but light-hearted. The song pays tribute to those who serve in the military, with many giving up their lives in the process.

“I always talk about our military as we set that song up in concert,” Moore told PopCulture.com, speaking about “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” “I’ve done it for eight years and I always talk about our service men and women and teachers and nurses and police officers and firefighters.

“And for eight years now, I’ve always ended that whole spiel with, ‘We’ll send it out to the ones that didn’t make it back home,’” he continued. “I don’t know why it took me seven years, or eight years, to realize that’s the song title, but one night, on stage, I just said it and I go, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a song.’”

Moore has already had plenty of hit singles, but “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I’m so really proud of the song,” Moore said. “My hope is that it impacts people the same way that ‘Heaven’ did.”

Pre-order Late Nights and Longnecks on Moore’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin