Justin Moore’s ‘Kinda Don’t Care’ Became Early Fan Favorite

Justin Moore’s latest single might be “Kinda Don’t Care,” but if there’s one thing Moore cares about, it’s how his fans react to his singles. And luckily for him, he seems to have hit a home run.

“I’ve done this so long that I kind of get a sense for what I think people are really going to dig out on the road and what maybe will garner a reaction, especially from an album cut at the time we started playing it,” he says. “It’s one of those songs right after the album came out that people knew the words to already and I kind of felt that that was gonna be the case, and so to see that come to fruition has been really cool and exciting.”

“Kinda Don’t Care” is the title track of Moore’s fourth studio album, which will likely be his last single from the project. The Arkansas native has been hard at work on a new set of tunes, which he says will stay true to his roots, and the genre he loves.

“I want this to be the most country album I’ve ever recorded,” Moore tells The Boot. “I stepped outside of my comfort zone on the last album, and it was fun … and I think it showed growth in me as an artist. But I think I realized along the way, I do traditional stuff. That’s what I do; that’s what comes out of me.”

An established songwriter who wrote many of his own hits, including his first No. 1 single, “Small Town USA” and the platinum-selling “Let the Night Roll,” Moore tries to let the best song win on all his records, even if they happen to be ones he didn’t write.

“I try not to think about it,” says Moore. “With the Kinda Don’t Care album, I went from writing 90 percent of what I did to only writing, I think, two or three songs on this album, because we went in a little different direction in some spots … I’ve never been a guy who says, ‘I need to write X amount of songs on this album or this album;’ I don’t believe that that’s fair to the fans. I pick the best songs. It’s my goal right now to write every single song on the next album I do, but if I only write one of them and we make a great album, I’ll be happy too.”

Moore is currently headlining his Hell on a Highway Tour. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/JustinColeMoore