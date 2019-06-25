Justin Moore Dedicates Song to Granger Smith’s Family Following Death of 3-Year-Old Son River

Justin Moore just dedicated a song to Granger Smith and his family, after the tragic loss of Smith’s 3-year-old son, River, in a drowning accident.

“The last time I played here, Granger Smith was with us,” Moore shared while on stage at Country Fest in Ohio. “Granger and his wife have dealt with a difficult time over the last two or three weeks. Not only do we want to send our condolences out to them, our thoughts and prayers, but I want to send this song out to he and his wife, and his son, who is up in Heaven right now. It’s called ‘If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.’”

Smith’s son died in a drowning accident at Smith’s home. The singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news,” Smith wrote. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.

“Riv was special,” Smith continued. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Later Smith and his wife, Amber, opened up about their loss, saying they were moving forward as best as they could while grieving the loss of their toddler.

“We are stronger than ever right now,” Smith said in an emotional video he posted on social media. “We’ve gotten so close. We’re going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this. Not the reason. I think the reason is very different than the meaning. I’m not going to get caught up in the reasons. And I’ll never know. But we’ll find the meaning and the good in this and the way to spread this message and to spread this legacy. And he’ll always be with me, and he’ll always be in our hearts.”

Smith has returned to touring, albeit with his family in tow. The family has requested that donations be made in River’s honor to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BMLG/J. Meyers