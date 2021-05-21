Jordan Davis Shares How He Recruited Luke Bryan for New Song 'Buy Dirt'

✖

Jordan Davis released his new EP, Buy Dirt, on May 21, and the title track features an appearance by Davis' fellow country star Luke Bryan. Davis told Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country that to him, "Buy Dirt" "is about faith, family and friends, and really finding your happiness," and "there's nobody in this business that embodies that more than Luke Bryan."

"The dude is all about his family, is all about having a good time and all about his farms, his property, getting out in the woods," Davis explained. The Louisiana native wrote the song with Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins and shared that "the second we wrote it, we were like, 'We got to get this song to Luke. If he wants to cut it great. If not, I'm going to cut it, I'm going to ask him to sing on it with me.'"

"So fortunately I sent him a text message and I was like, 'Hey, man, I want you to listen to this song. I think you're going to connect with it. If you want to be a part of it, I would love for you to. Obviously don't even feel the need to respond, but check it out. Let me know,'" he continued. "And he got right back to me. And it was funny, he was actually driving out to his farm when he got the message. So I couldn't think of a better guy to be on it with me."

Davis also opened up about the inspiration behind the song, sharing that it was written in the middle of the pandemic when the singer was, by his own admission, "a wreck." "I didn't know when I was going to be performing again. I didn't know what my band guys were going to do. I didn't know if I was going to get my band guys back," he recalled. "Releasing music was at a standstill. And I'm sitting there and I kind of let it carry over into my personal life and I was kicking myself for it. And I just had to say, 'You know what? Music is music. And I'm very grateful and blessed to be in it, but it's gone now. But you still have your family, you still have your faith, you still have your friends and the world's still spinning. You're going to be all right, man.'" You can stream Buy Dirt here.