John Prine’s Wife Fiona Speaks out After Musician’s Death: ‘We Have No Words’

John Prine‘s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, has shared a message to fans after her husband’s death, sharing a statement on Prine’s official Instagram page on Wednesday. “Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN,” she began. “We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren.”

“John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body,” she continued. “I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity. My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world.”

Whelan Prine concluded by thanking those who had shared messages after her husband’s death. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world,” she wrote. “John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.” She also asked fans to forgo flowers or gifts and instead make donations to thistlefarms.org, roomintheinn.org and nashvillerescuemission.org.

Prine died at age 73 on Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus. He was hospitalized on March 26 and spent 13 days in intensive care. In March, Whelan Prine, who was her husband’s manager, revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered around one week later. She announced recovery and wrote that Prine was stable but later clarified that that did not mean his condition was improving. On April 2, Whelan Prine shared that her husband had pneumonia in both lungs and had developed “peripheral issues.”

“I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week,” she wrote. “Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too.”