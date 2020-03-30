John Prine Fans Crying ‘Happy Tears’ After Wife Fiona Gives Health Update on Country Legend’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

On Monday, John Prine‘s wife Fiona Whelan revealed that he was stabilizing in his recovery from the coronavirus, and fans were overjoyed. The country legend tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and many listeners were devastated. After hearing some positive things about his recovery, many are feeling hopeful.

Whelan announced that she and Prine were sick earlier this month, as the pandemic was taking off in the U.S. Whelan herself revealed that she is now “recovered,” while her husband is in stable condition. She added: “We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile [sic]. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

The post filled fans with hope in a time when it was desperately needed. The coronavirus pandemic is spreading “exponentially” in the U.S., experts say, with more cases each day and a rising death toll.

Prine’s diagnosis hit hard for fans, many of whom shared their fondest memories of him on social media. With the news that he is on the mend, many shared their love for him all over again.

Here is what Twitter is saying about John Prine’s “stabilizing” condition.

Thankful for Updates

So happy to hear you recovered and that John is stable now. Thank you for keeping us updated.💚🎶☘️❤️ — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBri91335606) March 30, 2020

Many fans thanked Whelan for keeping them updated. They noted how hard it must be to focus on her recovery, his treatment and managing social media all at once.

‘Happy Tears’

This made me cry happy tears!! ❤️ — suzanne averill (@avenads5) March 30, 2020

Others let Whelan know how emotional they were over the update, even shedding “happy tears” for her and Prine.

‘Prayers’

We love you guys. Love and prayers #loveheals — John Prine Quotes (@PrineJohn) March 30, 2020

Many, many followers sent prayers to Whelan and Prine through social media. They shared hope and gratitude with Whelan, feeling that their positive thoughts would have a ripple effect.

Pass it On

So glad you have recovered!! Please send John love from all of his fans!! I’m listening to his music right now. XXOO — Anne Looney (@mrstunes2003) March 30, 2020

With Whelan passing good news about Prine to fans, they asked her to pass their well-wishes on to him the other way. Many hoped that Prine would get to read their thoughts and prayers for him when he fully recovered.

Offers to Help

obviously let us know if we can help in anyway — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) March 30, 2020

Some offered Whelan direct help if she needed it, including other music stars and organizers. The official Newport Folk Festival Twitter account told her that the organizers would do anything they could for her or Prine.

References

The “Angel from Montgomery” is looking over him!!! #speedyrecovery — l am the DeBrew in your Magnet (@debeerd) March 30, 2020

Many fans also responsed to Whelan’s tweet with references to Prine’s music. They let her know which of his songs were getting them through this difficult time.

Timing

Good news in difficult times. Thank you! — Chris Mincks (@ChrisRMincks) March 30, 2020

Finally, many fans pointed out how much they needed good news like this during such a difficult time. With the coronavirus pandemic still getting worse before it will get better, many were glad to hear that Prine, at least, was on the mend.

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.