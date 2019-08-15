John Berry Gives New Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

John Berry has a new health update, after being diagnosed with cancer, and thankfully it is good news! The singer reveals he has been declared cancer-free, after his latest appointment with his physicians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Berry (@johnberrymusic) on Aug 13, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT

“Today was a GREAT DAY!” Berry captioned a photo on Instagram sharing the latest update. “Thank you all for the continued prayers!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Berry initially went to the doctor, after experiencing throat problems, never imagining he would receive the devastating news.

“They did a biopsy, sent it off, and we just got a report that it is cancer,” Berry’s wife, Robin, shared at the time. “You don’t see fear on these faces. We have a planned regimen, and John is undergoing treatment for about five weeks. We’ve had to move a couple tour dates around. All is going well. We’re just trusting God to get us through this time. It’s not fun. It’s not something you look forward to at the beginning of your year, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

Berry admits he initially had trouble believing that he really had cancer in his throat, especially since he makes his living as a singer.

“The first thing that went through my head was, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” Berry recalled to PopCulture.com. “I’ve been making records forever. I’ve been singing forever. I’ve made my living like this almost my entire adult life, and now I’ve got throat cancer. I never smoked. I never drank, yet here it is.”

Berry had to take time off the road to receive his cancer treatments, but was helped financially by the We All Come Together Event, with artists like Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill and more donating their time and talents to raise money for Berry.

“It’s quite humbling,” admitted the 59-year-old. “Because no matter how prepared you are, for the cancer, the treatments and all that stuff, the fact is that all of a sudden you’re out of work for five or six months. Little things you just don’t think about. Insurance is wonderful, but they don’t cover life. It was quite overwhelming when my manager Brian [Smith] came to me and said, ‘There all these people that wanted to do something.”

Berry will resume his annual Christmas Tour once again this year, and has several shows on the calendar before then. Find dates at JohnBerry.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt