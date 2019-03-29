John Berry Finishes Chemo Treatments After Cancer Diagnosis

John Berry is sharing some good news following his cancer diagnosis! The 59-year-old reveals he is finished with his chemo treatments, and only has eight more radiation treatments until his cancer treatment will be completely finished.

“Today is my last day of chemo treatments,” Berry shared in a video posted on YouTube. “I can’t believe it’s the last day. It seems like just yesterday we were getting started, and I was looking at the calendar, going ‘Seven weeks.’ And all of a sudden, here we are at the end of it. The side effects have been minimal. I’ve had moments here and there where it’s been difficult, but boy has my God carried me through some days that I could not have walked through.”

Berry gave viewers a glimpse of the waiting room where he spent a lot of his time in the video. He also rang the bell to indicate he was finished with his chemotherapy, doing a happy dance in the middle of the mostly empty room.

The singer was diagnosed with malignant tumors on his throat at the start of 2019, after experiencing throat problems. Although the diagnosis was scary, Berry remained optimistic about his health and his future.

“This particular form of cancer is highly treatable, and has an incredible cure rate,” Berry said.

Both Berry and his wife, Robin, remained confident that he would beat cancer, even in spite of the scary diagnosis.

“You don’t see fear on these faces,” Robin said. “We have a planned regimen, and John is undergoing treatment for about five weeks. We’ve had to move a couple tour dates around. All is going well. We’re just trusting God to get us through this time. It’s not fun. It’s not something you look forward to at the beginning of your year, but it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

The country music community is rallying around Berry as he finishes his treatment and resumes performing. Vince Gill and Trace Adkins are joining forces, along with Tracy Lawrence, Clint Black, Suzy Bogguss, Heidi Newfield and more to perform at a benefit show, We All Come Together for John Berry and Music Health Alliance. The show will take place at City Winery in Nashville on Tuesday, April 23. Tickets are available at CityWinery.com.

Berry isn’t letting his health issues keep him off the road for long. Berry has several shows on his schedule following his benefit at City Winery. Berry is joining both Adkins and Black as a special guest on their upcoming Hits, Hats, History Tour, as well as performing several solo dates. Find dates at JohnBerry.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond