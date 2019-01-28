Jessie James Decker Reveals the Female Inspiration Behind Her New Album and Tour

Jessie James Decker is bringing a major dose of girl power into her new tour.

The Southern Girl City Lights artist is heading back out on the road for her new tour (beginning on April 12 in Denver) and told PopCulture.com that this one goes out to the ladies who have supported her so fiercely over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know, I’m all about making women feel good and confident and amazing in their own skin, because I feel that way, and I want to make sure I project that out,” she said of the inspiration behind her tour. “I put out a book this past year, and I was really big on my upbringing, where I came from, and how I’ve overcome some of the things I had to to become a confident woman that I am today. And I’m always about preaching that, because I think women are so special, and we’re so much more powerful when we lift each other up. And so I think that’s been a big message. So, I’m very inspired by that for my tour, and it’s usually 98 percent women in my audience.”

The Eric & Jessie: Game On star explained that this tour will be extra special, as it’s the first time she’ll be able to really perform songs from Southern Girl City Lights, which she released in 2017, due to her pregnancy with her and husband Eric Decker’s third child, son Forrest. The couple welcomed the little boy in March 2018, and Decker not being able to tour the album right away was “probably God’s way of saying, ‘You know what? Let’s focus on family, and let’s slow it down a little bit here. And I’m bringing another blessing into your life.’”

Getting back on stage as a mother of three has brought a new sense of confidence, the country singer explained, having lost all traces of any “stage fright” she might have had before.

“I feel so much more confident,” she explained. “I don’t know what it is. There’s just something about being a mother of three, and I’m like, ‘Okay. I can do this. I got it.’”

Decker is also working on a new album right now, which she teased is “really special.”

“Oh, the music’s amazing,” she told PopCulture. “I cannot wait for everyone to hear the songs I’ve been working on. I just got one song back today that’s very retro, Motown feel. Very vintage feel. I feel like I’m a very soulful singer, and I was very inspired by a lot of the soul singers from back in the day. So, I feel like this record’s gonna definitely have a lot of those influences.”

The reality personality is also partnering with Jack Link’s beef jerky as she prepares to head out on tour, calling it “the snack I actually request” when she’s backstage, “because it’s protein, and it’s healthy. And it’s not too heavy. I’m such a protein person. I just feel like, for me, I feel better whenever I have lots. My body functions better. Not everyone’s that way, but I know, for me, if I don’t have protein throughout the day, I don’t feel as energized and upbeat.”

For tour dates and ticket information, visit Decker’s website here.

Photo credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard