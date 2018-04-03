Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles’ Reveals Hilarious Job Her Son Thinks She Does

Jennifer Nettles might be one of the most famous faces in country music right now, thanks to the recent announcement that Sugarland, the duo made up of Nettles and Kristian Bush, are releasing their first new album in eight years, Bigger, in June. But according to her six-year-old son, Magnus, she has an entirely different job than being an artist.

“He definitely does know that I sing,” Nettles shares, “but I was told the other day by one of his teachers at school that one of his little classmates had asked, ‘What does your mommy do?’ And she said ‘Magnus, tell Laura what mommy does for a living, what is she?’ And he said, ‘She’s a princess.’ And I was like, ‘Yes I am! Yes in fact I am! And what do you want? I’ll buy you all the toys; it doesn’t matter.’

“I think he’s aware in some ways,” Nettles continues. “He definitely knows that music is a part of it and that I sing but he doesn’t understand more than that.”

Sugarland first announced their reunion in November, appearing together at the CMA Awards, before revealing later that night that they were working on a new record. As Nettles and Bush announced their single, “Still the Same,” upcoming tour and album details, fans have been vocal about their excitement to have Sugarland back in country music.

“I think there’s something with Sugarland that is a higher calling,” Nettles tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “What we’ve been writing for this new record, it is clear we had things inside of us that we felt the world needed to hear. I think translating that pain into hope is something that Sugarland does really well.”

“I’m sitting with it, and now I get it,” Bush adds. “This was never about us. It’s about what happens when (Sugarland) sits down and makes stuff. And when we sit down and make stuff, it’s about you. It’s all about you, and that’s why we go play it in front of people — because it’s theirs.”

The two-time ACM Award-winning Vocal Duo of the Year aren’t shying away from tough topics in the songs for their upcoming set of tunes, including a song that addresses the numerous school shootings, inspired by Bush thinking about his own children.

“This is not about whether you should have a gun or not,” Bush says. “It’s about, ‘What do you tell a kid?’ It’s a whole different conversation.”

“It’s a fantastic litmus for any issue,” adds Nettles. “I think we have the wonderful ability to invite questions rather than point fingers,” Nettles said.

Bigger will be released on June 8. Sugarland will kick off their Still the Same Tour on May 4 in Durant, Okla. Dates can be found on their website.

