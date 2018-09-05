Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Might Sing With Dolly Parton for ‘Dumplin’ Soundtrack

Jennifer Aniston is starring in the upcoming movie, Dumplin’, which will feature both new Dolly Parton songs and some of the country music icon’s previous hits. But now, Aniston reveals that she might also sing on one of the songs with Parton, an idea that terrifies the actress.

“She’s actually doing the music,” Aniston tells Ellen DeGeneres of Parton on The Ellen Show. “It’s a beautiful, young, coming of age movie. We had a dinner at my house with her a couple weeks ago, like a five-hour dinner that was incredible. She sang ‘9 to 5’ on her nails, which I didn’t know was a thing. She wrote it on her nails. Our Music Supervisor was there, and they were talking about what the music would be, and the arrangements, and when and where and how. I said, ‘I would love to be on one of those tracks, or however you say it.’ And Dolly was like, ‘Oh yeah. OK, darling.’ I was sort of kidding.”

Although Aniston wasn’t entirely genuine in her offer, Parton liked the idea enough to schedule Aniston time in the studio with her.

“Literally last week we got this email from Sony that was a schedule for the recordings, and there’s ‘Jen and Dolly, 12 to 1:30 on Tuesday,’” Aniston continues. “I was like, ‘This has got to be a joke. I’m not singing with Dolly Parton on an album that’s going to be heard by hopefully millions of people. I’m still up in the air on whether or not I should do it.”

More than the chance to work with Parton, the former Friends star has enjoyed the chance to get to know Parton on a more personal level, thanks to the upcoming film.

“When Dolly and I watched the movie together, we were in a theater full of people who didn’t know we were sitting in the back,” Aniston recounts to InStyle. “During one of the funnier parts, she’s stifling her laugh and whispers to me, ‘They can’t hear my laugh. They’ll know my laugh.’ A couple of minutes later I look over and she’s crying, and she says, ‘But they don’t know my tears.’”

Dumplin’ is based on a book of the same name, written by Julie Murphy. The movie also stars Danielle Macdonald, Dove Cameron, Luke Benward, Odeya Rush, Maddie Baillio and Bex Taylor-Klaus. The film is slated to be released later this year.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin