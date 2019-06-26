Watch Jason and Brittany Aldean Serenade Baby Navy With ‘My Girl’

Jason Aldean gave fans a new peek into his life as a parent on Monday night, and it’s safe to say this might be one of his sweetest dad moments yet.

Aldean used Instagram to share a video of himself and his wife, Brittany Aldean, singing their 4-month-old daughter Navy a lullaby, with the pair teaming up to serenade their daughter with The Temptations’ “My Girl.”

As the duo reached the song’s chorus, Jason changed the lyrics of the song from “My girl” to “Night night,” with Brittany quickly joining in in an attempt to send Navy off to sleep.

View this post on Instagram Nite nite Navy Baby 🍼 #pleasesleepallnight 🙏🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jun 24, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

“Nite nite Navy Baby,” Jason captioned the clip, adding the parent-friendly hashtag #pleasesleepallnight.

The Georgia native’s fans couldn’t get enough of the video, and flooded his comments with messages supporting the pair’s impromptu performance.

“That made me cry guys. So sweet,” one fan wrote. Another shared, “I cannot stop watching this! Have been waiting for your two voices to come together!! Omg so cute and SO GOOD.”

“Oh my geez… that gave me the goosebumps, just too precious!” read a third comment. “Those moments.”

“Anyone else suddenly wish Jason was your dad?” a fourth person cracked.

In fact, several of Jason’s followers began clamoring for a duet between the couple. Brittany previously competed on American Idol, so while fans were aware that she could sing, many hadn’t hear her voice in action.

“Will you two please do duet together?!” one asked, with another wondering, “Duet being released soon?”

“You need to sing a duet with Jason!!! You have a beautiful voice!!” someone else wrote to Brittany. “Mama and Daddy new a duet together,” another comment read.

With two musical parents, it’s no wonder that Navy appreciates music, a trait she shares with Jason and Brittany’s first child together, 1-year-old son Memphis.

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a video of Navy and Memphis in the pool having a dance party set to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me,” with Navy getting a little assist as a pair of hands held her up while grooved alongside her brother, who was ready for the water in a pair of floaties.

“OHHHH MYYYY HEARTTTTT,” Brittany wrote.

View this post on Instagram OHHHH MYYYY HEARTTTTT A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 23, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

