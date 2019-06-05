Jason Aldean’s Wife Dropped His Phone in the Pool on Day 1 of Vacation

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been enjoying some downtime on vacation recently, but it seems Aldean has been spending those days without a phone.

On Tuesday, June 4, the singer took over his wife’s Instagram account to reveal that Brittany had sent his phone swimming, breaking the news with a selfie he took on the beach while holding a seashell to his ear.

“Ok so this is [Jason] taking over my wife’s insta,” he wrote. “I would post this on my page but my wife dropped my phone in the pool on the first day of our vacation. Sooooo…. if anybody needs me, hit me up on my new ‘Shell Phone X plus.’”

Brittany herself has also been sharing some vacation snaps, including a recent photo of herself and her kids spending some time in the sand.

The shot found the mom of two holding her 4-month-old daughter in one arm and reaching out toward her 1-year-old son, who was clad in a navy blue beach hat and a crab-themed outfit, in the other.

“My little turtles,” her caption read.

Aldean is currently taking a break from his Ride All Night Tour, which kicked off in May with guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce.

“We’ve been doing this for so long now,” Jason recently shared at a number one party in Nashville while talking about touring. “Once it’s time for a tour to start, we just kind of fall right back into place. You can’t really throw any surprises at us anymore really. You know what I mean? It kind of is like clockwork.”

“That’s kind of a cool thing for me is to go out and you know who your guys are, you know once it’s showtime what you’re going to do, where you’re going to go, and each tour is a little different just for the fact of you got different acts out there opening the shows,” he continued. “Maybe you’ve added some different songs into the show and your set’s different, some of those kind of things. That’s what really changes it up to me every year. We’re in that spot where when a tour kicks off for us, it’s kind of like riding a bike.”

Before he returns to the road, Jason is nominated for two awards at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards in Nashville, with the singer up for Male Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean