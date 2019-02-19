Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Navy Rome

Jason Aldean is officially a father of four, with wife Brittany giving birth to the couple’s second child together, daughter Navy Rome.

The family announced the happy news Monday on Instagram, with the country star sharing a photo of the newborn with a sweet caption.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” he wrote. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Baby Navy joins Jason and Brittany’s 1-year-old son, Memphis, as well as Jason’s daughters from his first marriage, Keeley and Kendyl. The family also recently moved in to their newly-completed “dream home,” so it’s safe to say this has been a busy few weeks for the group.

According to Jason, baby Navy officially completes the Aldean family, with the singer noting at a recent number one party that he’s done having kids.

“I have zero plans to do that,” he said of expanding his brood. “I’m good. I think at this point, this is number four for me, and I got 15, 11, a one year old, and one that’s cooking, so to me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. I’m good, and my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again either, so I think we’re good.”

Jason also shared the inspiration behind Navy’s unique name, explaining that growing up with such a popular name himself made him want to give his kids their own, less-common, monikers.

“I wanted them to have unique names,” he said. “Not weird, but unique, and with having a name like Jason, it didn’t get much more common, you know what I mean? I wanted them to have something a little cooler than that but not crazy, and I felt like both their names are different. I don’t know anybody else with those names.”

While baby Navy is just a day old old, Aldean shared that Memphis’ relationship with his sisters has him confident the 1-year-old will get along well with his new sibling.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” he said. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

