Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shows off Adorable New Picture of Singer With Son Memphis

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, is clearly smitten with the two men in her life: her husband and 1-year-old son, Memphis. Brittany just showed off a new photo of the pair, revealing just how much the father and son look alike.

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jul 31, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

“Daddy, Mems and Hop Hop,” Brittany said, referencing the toddler’s stuffed bunny.

Brittany recently opened up about being married to the superstar, whom she watches perform plenty of times, especially while Aldean is on his Ride All Night Tour.

“I often get asked ‘does it ever get old?’ Brittany shared in a social media post. “The answer is, NEVER. It’s always amazing to see how many people come out to see him. Rain, storms, cold – and let me tell you, this man LOVES performing for y’all and making each night one y’all won’t forget. Truly. [Aldean army] y’all are a force!!”

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jul 27, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

The Aldeans wed in 2015, and are also parents to infant daughter, Navy, with Aldean also having two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage. Although much of their romance is on the road, Aldean’s bond with Brittany is stronger than ever.

“The cool thing with me and her is we truly are – and I hate to sound like a Hallmark card here – we truly are best friends,” Aldean previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “We do everything together. She’s on the road with me. I don’t like being out there unless she’s out. It just makes it easier for us. She travels with me.

“We’re kind of inseparable, which is great,” he continued. “I like it that way. It’s cool. You can be married to somebody that truly you’re best friends with, and that makes it fun. It makes it the way it’s supposed to be.”

It was Aldean who made Brittany want to become a mother, something she never really considered until she met Aldean.

“When I met Jason and fell in love with him, I just wanted to start a family with him,” Aldean told PEOPLE. “My mind changed completely. I knew I wanted to be a mom.”

“I thought I’d just own a lot of animals and be totally fine — like, ‘If I just have a bunch of bulldogs, I’ll be all good’” she added.

Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour runs through October. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin