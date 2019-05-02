Jason Aldean Calls out Wife Brittany for Not Letting Him Drive in Throwback Video

Jason Aldean is calling out his wife, Brittany Aldean, for not letting him drive when they go places, but it’s all in good fun. The “Rearview Town” singer can be seen and heard, in a throwback video where he rides shotgun in their SUV, doing their own version of Carpool Karaoke.

“We’re back. I’m still not driving,” Aldean said at the beginning of a video montage, shared on Brittany’s Instagram page, showing the two of them in the car together. The video continues with Brittany criticizing other people on the road for the way they are driving.

“Every day,” Aldean deadpanned into the camera, while Florida Georgia Line‘s “Cruise” plays in the camera. “Roll the windows down and cruise, because I don’t get to drive.”

The songs switch from rap to old country, with Alabama’s “Mountain Music,” back to rap, before landing on Dwight Yoakam’s “Guitars, Cadillacs.”

Aldean soon won’t have much time to drive anyway. The Georgia native kicks off his Ride All Night Tour on Friday, May 3, in Uncasville, Connecticut, with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts.

“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean previously stated, explaining how he chose the two fortunate artists to join him on the road. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”

“Carly, I think it’s great to have a female out on the show just to kind of change it up a little bit,” he continued. “We had Lauren Alaina out last year, and I thought that worked out really well, so Carly, coming off a big year, she’s doing really well, so I think it’s gonna be fun.”

The Aldeans are likely squeezing in all the time they can with their children, Memphis and Navy, before Aldean heads out on tour – a family Brittany never expected until she met her now-husband.

“When I met Jason and fell in love with him, I just wanted to start a family with him,” she told PEOPLE. “My mind changed completely. I knew I wanted to be a mom.”

“I thought I’d just own a lot of animals and be totally fine — like, ‘If I just have a bunch of bulldogs, I’ll be all good’” she added.

