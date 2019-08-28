Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Asks for Help in Choosing New Puppy’s Name

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have added a new puppy to their family, but the dog is still without a name. Brittany shared the news on social media, along with a photo of their four-legged friend, and asked for help in naming the newest member of their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

“Y’all…we have a new baby boy,” Brittany posted. “We rescued him from @strayrescuestl [raised hands emoji]. His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis [broken heart emoji]. There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted – check out their page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! [heart emoji] (We don’t have a name yet… so feel free to give us ideas).”

Brittany, who said goodbye to her beloved dog, Bentley, earlier this year, just helped her husband celebrate his 23rd No. 1 hit with “Rearview Town,” the title track of his latest album. After Aldean shared the good news on social media, Brittany replied by saying, “Goooo baby goooo baby go!!! [party hat emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Aug 26, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

The couple, who is parents to 1-year-old Memphis and baby girl Navy Rome, is living in a rental while they are building a massive new house, which will have a concrete safe room. They divide their time between life at home and on the road, while Aldean continues his Ride All Night Tour.

“I often get asked ‘does it ever get old?’ Brittany shared on social media while showing a photo of her husband on stage. “The answer is, NEVER. It’s always amazing to see how many people come out to see him. Rain, storms, cold – and let me tell you, this man LOVES performing for y’all and making each night one y’all won’t forget. Truly. #aldeanarmy y’all are a force!!”

Aldean is also working on a new album, which should be released in 2020. In spite of being the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, Aldean’s name was surprisingly omitted from this year’s list of nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards. Find a list of the remainder of Aldean’s shows, including his three nights for his Las Vegas residency, by visiting his website.

