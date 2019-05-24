Jason Aldean Shares Update on Daughter Navy After Hospital Stay

Jason Aldean‘s 3-month-old daughter Navy Rome recently found herself in the emergency room, but according to her dad, the infant is “on the mend.”

During a number-one party for his recent single, “Girl Like You,” in Nashville on Wednesday, Aldean shared an update on his youngest child, revealing that his wife, Brittany Aldean, was taking Navy home from the hospital that day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s on the mend. It’s been kind of a crazy week. We got home at 4:30 in the morning, she was running 104 temperature. We took her to the emergency room and they let her come home, then we were back up there yesterday. They admitted her in, she spent the night there last night,” he said. “Basically, she had a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into a UTI that got infected and making her have a fever. All that kind of stuff.”

“It’s kind of been crazy, rough week for her but she…I finally got her in the hospital and got some antibiotics through the IV, really strong stuff,” the father of four added. “She’s turned a corner finally, doing good and they’re going to let her go home tonight. She’s doing great.”

Navy made an appearance on her mom’s Instagram Story the next day, with Jason holding his daughter on his knees as she smiled at her dad.

“Feeling better?” he asked her, to which she only smiled wider.

Brittany had first shared that her daughter had spent the night in the emergency room earlier this week on her own Instagram Story, sharing a video of her smiling daughter along with a thermometer-holding emoji.

“This little happy girl has been sick,” Brittany said in the clip. “Say, ‘We spent the night in the ER, but we’re all — well, I’m getting better. Not quite a hundred percent, but getting there.’”

Jason was on a small break from his Ride All Night Tour, though he’ll head back out on the road this weekend with 1-year-old son Memphis in tow.

“It’s just kind of a whole different deal for me these days, but I love it,” the Georgia native said of life as a musician with young kids. “Memphis is going out this weekend and he’s never really seen a show. He usually is in bed by the time we play, so he hasn’t really seen the show but we’ll be able to bring him out for sound check. I think it’s cool just to have him around and grow up around it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean