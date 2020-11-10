Jason Aldean Seems to Question Election Results, Posts Strange Meme of Trump and Biden

✖

Jason Aldean threw himself into the election after he posted a meme onto his Instagram story that showed his support for Donald Trump over president-elect Joe Biden. His post came shortly after Biden was declared the winner after reaching the necessary 270 electoral votes following Pennsylvania flipping from red to blue.

Up until this election, Aldean, and many other country musicians, had remained fairly quiet on the political front. Since the drama that has unfolded over the course of this election, Aldean and his wife, Brittany, haven’t been shy about their political views. His wife also showed her support for Trump, posting a video according to Fox News that showed her wearing a Trump sweatshirt with the American flag on it that read, “...Still my president.” She also previously received some backlash from the opposition in her comments on previous posts she made during the election, one of which showing her child with his hands covering his face that she said described how it felt to watch the election.

How it started: Country artists don’t talk about politics!!! No drama!!! Don’t ask about gun control or elections!!! How it ended: pic.twitter.com/TmFPhdDG2J — Marissa R. Moss (@MarissaRMoss) November 8, 2020

Outside of that one post in his story, the “Got What I Got” singer hasn’t interjected himself into any other political talk. He and his family did find themselves in some hot water from fans two weeks before after he posted a photo from Disney World that showed none of the six people in the photo wearing a face mask, despite the requirement at the park. Some of his fans stood up for him saying there was no one around them for the picture, which appears to be the case in the photo, but Aldean ended up pulling the photo after the backlash.

In response to this election, others in the industry have reacted in strong ways. Among those was Morgan Wallen, who saw a double-standard in the Biden celebrations in the streets. After he was pulled from his Saturday Night Live performance due to COVID-19 concerns after being spotted partying the week before, Wallen feels there was a total disregard in the street gatherings. Others in the industry who voiced their thoughts on the matter included Chase Rice and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, all three of whom said if these gatherings are allowed then they should be able to get back on the road for concerts.