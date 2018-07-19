Jason Aldean’s Son Has Teeth Now and You Need to See Them

Jason Aldean‘s son, Memphis, is now seven months old, and the infant is continuously hitting new milestones just like other babies his age.

The latest? The arrival of his first teeth, which mom Brittany Aldean documented on Instagram on Wednesday with a bathtime shot of her little boy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the snap, Memphis is looking at something off-camera as he holds a toy, two tiny baby teeth just visible as he smiles.

“The cutest little chiclets I’ve ever seen,” Brittany wrote.

Memphis is currently preparing to become a big brother, with Jason and Brittany announcing last week that they are expecting their second child together.

“Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother!” Jason wrote on Instagram next to a shot of Memphis wearing a onesie that read “Big Brother.” “#thisdude #aldeanpartyof6.”

Brittany shared the same snap, writing, “Here we go again!”

The 31-year-old gave fans an update on her pregnancy on Wednesday, sharing that things haven’t been smooth sailing for her so far.

“I have good days and bad days,” she wrote. “This pregnancy is so much different than my first…How does my morning sickness happen at night #vom.”

Brittany also included an arrow pointing to an about-to-vomit emoji along with the word “Mood.”

Along with waiting for their new baby to arrive, the Aldeans are currently building a new home, which Brittany referred to on Instagram as their “dream home.”

To give fans a peek at the build, Brittany shared a snap of a bare lot down a long road surrounded by trees last week.

“And so our new journey begins… we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee,” she wrote. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

Both Brittany and Jason, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, have been open about the fact that they wanted to have more children together.

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” Jason told Taste of Country Nights. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean