Jason Aldean Reveals Wife Brittany’s Favorite Song on ‘9’

There are 16 songs on Jason Aldean‘s latest album, 9, but only one is a favorite of his wife, Brittany Aldean. The singer-songwriter reveals “Got What I Got” is her favorite song, which is perhaps a bit surprising since it’s not as country as some of the songs on his latest set of tunes, although it is one of the most romantic songs

“‘Got What I Got,’ that’s my wife’s favorite song,” Aldean told Music Row. “I never shy away from the fact that my influences are all over the place, from blues to R&B, hip-hop, rock, country, whatever. It’s just got this R&B feel, and almost sounds like it’s going to be like a Boyz II Men song when it first comes in, and with the drums on it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aldean is currently enjoying a Top 20 single with “We Back,” which Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard co-wrote with the Warren Brothers and Jordan Schmidt. After putting out several lyrically strong songs, including Aldean’s previous No. 1 hit, “Rearview Town,” the Georgia native was ready for something a little bit lighter.

“Putting out ‘We Back’ as the first single, we had recently put out songs that were lyrically really tight like ‘Drowns The Whiskey,’ ‘Any Ol’ Barstool,’ and ‘You Make it Easy.’ Then here we come with ‘We Back,’ which, it is what it is. It’s an up-tempo banger. Lyrically, I don’t know that anybody will ever say it’s a great song. But I feel like those big tempos are such a big part of what we do.

“It’s a sound that we created and brought into the country music format,” he continued. “That’s kind of our spot in country music. It’s been a minute since we’ve had that out, and it’s got some attitude to kick off the record.”

The first song on 9 is “Tattoos and Tequila,” written by one of Aldean’s favorite songwriters, Neal Thrasher, along with Michael Dulaney.

“Neil is such a great storyteller, for one,” Aldean boasted. “I love those songs that tell a story and you can almost see it unfold like a movie. He wrote ‘Rearview Town;’ it’s just one of those songs where you can see the bartender wiping off the bar and looking at the guy. When you’re singing that stuff, you’re visualizing all those things, too. Someone said this one time, they called it ‘song furniture,’ where all the words and pieces are part of the puzzle, just filling up the room with song furniture.

“That’s kind of what you see as the song is going by,” he added, “and it’s just a great story.”

Order 9 at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz