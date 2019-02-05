Jason Aldean Reveals Whether He’ll Let Son Memphis Become a Musician

Jason Aldean is dad to four kids — daughters Keeley, Kendyl and Navy and son Memphis — and it’s a safe guess that at least a couple of them will be interested in music at some point in their lives.

Whether that’s 1-year-old Memphis, Aldean isn’t sure, but he does hope his son shows an interest in following in his musical footsteps.

“I hope he picks up an instrument and starts playing pretty soon,” Aldean said at a recent number one party in Nashville. “I’d like to get him out, start banging around on the instruments and stuff and hopefully have him pick it up pretty quick if he’s into it, and if he’s not, he’s not, but I don’t know.”

While he’s only one year old, Memphis is no stranger to the road, having joined his dad on his High Noon Neon Tour in 2018.

“He’s already gotten his feet wet on the road,” Aldean said, adding that eventually, “If he’s out there, I’ll put him to work for sure though just ’cause I can.”

While Memphis may not have picked up a guitar just yet, his sister Keeley, 15, is already becoming pretty proficient on the instrument, according to her dad.

“She’s turning into a little prodigy, a little guitar player,” the “Girl Like You” singer shared of his eldest child. “She played lead guitar, and it’s pretty impressive, so she didn’t start picking it up until she was 15.”

The Georgia native shared that Keeley is gravitating towards rock music when it comes to her guitar playing, including Guns ‘n Roses.

“She loves those guys, and she’s playing lead guitar,” he said. “She’s doing really good, and I’m really impressed with her.”

Keeley is also a big fan of Hootie & the Blowfish, with the band even sending her a personalized gift.

“One of her most prized possessions, I told those guys that she loved them and she got a chance to meet them and all that stuff, and when I did the show in Atlanta and then they sent her a little package where they had all wrote on it and gave it to her,” Aldean said. “So she got it in the mail, and it’s sitting up on her record player in her room, and we’re moving right now, so she’s like, ‘Where do I put my Hootie and the Blowfish card? ‘Cause I don’t want this getting lost.’ I’m like, ‘That’s what you’re worried about?’”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean