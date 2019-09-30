Jason Aldean Reveals 16 Songs on Upcoming ‘9’ Album: ‘It’s Like Two Whole Albums at Once’

Jason Aldean has just revealed all 16 songs on his upcoming 9 album. The record, out on Nov. 22, includes songs by Rhett Akins, Brantley Gilbert, CJ Solar and more. Aldean previously announced that the anthemic title track, “We Back,” was co-written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard – part of an eclectic new album that Aldean made with his fans in mind.

“People buy albums with eight songs for 10 bucks now, but with 9, it’s like you’re getting two whole albums at once,” Aldean said in a statement. “I want fans to feel like they’re getting more than they bargained for and I want it to be something they listen to from top to bottom, and never hit skip … or thumbs down or whatever.”

Much like his previous records, 9 includes plenty of drinking songs, including “Tattoos and Tequila,” “Champagne Town” and “Came Here to Drink,” among others.

“I don’t know. Maybe I’m just drawn to drinking tunes,” Aldean said. “They just go together with country music and it’s hard to pass them up. But it’s not the ‘Hicktown’ type stuff with keg stands, it’s more like sitting at the bar and doing some thinking. It’s all coming from a more mature standpoint.”

Aldean’s 9 album is named because it’s his ninth record released, and according to him, his best.

“I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.”

Fans who pre-order 9 have access to a brand-new track, “Dirt We Were Raised On,” as well as previously announced songs “We Back,” “Blame It On You,” “I Don’t Drink Anymore” and “Keep It Small Town.”

Aldean will wrap up his Ride All Night Tour next month, and will then kick off his We Back Tour early next year. See a complete track list below, and find tour dates and album details at his official website.

9 Track Listing:

1. “Tattoos and Tequila”

(Michael Dulaney, Neil Thrasher)

2. “Blame It On You”

(Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, Michael Tyler, Brian White)

3. “Champagne Town”

(Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

4. “Some Things You Don’t Forget”

(Nick Brophy, Michael Dulaney, Jennifer Hanson, Neil Thrasher)

5. “Got What I Got”

(Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer, Michael Tyler)

6. “Keeping It Small Town”

(Jaron Boyer, Ben Hayslip, Morgan Wallen)

7. “Camouflage Hat”

(Ben Hayslip, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

8. “Came Here to Drink”

(Jaron Boyer, Alex Palmer, Michael Tyler)

9. “We Back”

(Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

10. “Dirt We Were Raised On”

(Rhett Akins, Jaron Boyer, Josh Thompson)

11. “I Don’t Drink Anymore”

(Kelly Lovelace, CJ Solar, Neil Thrasher)

12. “Cowboy Killer”

(Jaron Boyer, Josh Hoge, Michael Tyler)

13. “One for the Road”

(Lynn Hutton, Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson)

14. “Talk About Georgia”

(Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Michael Tyler)

15. “The Same Way”

(Brock Berryhill, Brantley Gilbert, Cole Taylor)

16. “She Likes It”

(Jaron Boyer, Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler)

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mat Hayward