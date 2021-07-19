Jason Aldean Marks His 25th No. 1 With 'Blame It On You'

✖

Jason Aldean just notched a major career milestone, scoring his 25th No. 1 single with his latest effort, "Blame It On You." The song, from Aldean's 2019 album 9, was written by Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, Michael Tyler and Brian Gene White.

"25 No. one songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, GA," Aldean said in a statement. "This one is for the fans, Country Radio and my team for taking this crazy ride with us." After the song topped the charts, the Georgia native also thanked fans in a message on Instagram.

"Thank you for taking 'Blame it on You' to #1 this week," he wrote alongside photos of himself with Allison and Kennedy. "This one feels especially sweet because it was written by 2 guys that have been with me for over 20 years. It’s our 25th number 1 together but the first one they have written that I sang on to get there. Thanks to everybody who had a part in it."

"Blame It On You" is the story of someone whose partner has just left them, the narrator acknowledging throughout the song that their behavior was the reason their ex said goodbye. "I could blame it on the whiskey / I wouldn't blame you if you didn't even miss me / Gave you a million reasons girl not to be with me / Should've never let you go / Should've never watched you go," Aldean sings in the chorus. "I could blame it on a good high / Let it take the blame for why you told me goodbye / Instead of missin' you and missin' all those good times / Should've never let you go / Should've never watched you go / I could say I never knew / I could drink around the truth / But I can't blame it on you."

"When I hear songs like ‘Blame It On You’ that have more of a pop side but are still killer…I always want to see what we can do with it," he previously said in a statement, via iHeartRadio. "The demo had this really cool auto-tune in the background that I immediately knew we needed to leave in there. We ended up cranking it up and now it almost sounds like there’s another singer on the song. It’s just really cool. I’ve always said that just because it’s a slower song, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be edgy. You can still have some attitude to it."

The father of four has been able to play a handful of shows since live concerts resumed and will soon take his show on the road on his Back in the Saddle Tour, which begins in August.