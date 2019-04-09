Jason Aldean Parties With Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, might have been partying with her girlfriends after the 2019 ACM Awards, but her husband was having some fun with his own famous friends. The “Rearview Town” singer shared a photo of himself with his good friends, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson, celebrating after the awards ceremony concluded.

“Had a blast hangin with my boys in Vegas,” Aldean captioned the photo. “Definitely one for the record books.”

Rhett, clad in a ripped white t-shirt, commented, “Yeah! Jason will you get me a new shirt man.”

All of the singers had something to celebrate over the weekend, since each of them had at least one ACM Awards nomination. But Aldean had the most reason to toast his success, since he walked away with the Artist of the Decade honor, celebrating his accomplishments over the last ten years.

Bryan also posted a picture of himself with Aldean during ACM Awards weekend.

“Congrats to my boy Jason Aldean for being honored at the ACM – Academy of Country Music for #artistofthedecade,” Bryan wrote. “Proud of ya man.”

Aldean cited Bryan as one of his influences in accepting the Artist of the Decade honor.

“I see a lot of artists who have had a hell of a decade. This boy right here, Luke Bryan,” Aldean said from stage, pointing to Bryan in the audience. Carrie [Underwood], Keith [Urban], Kenny Chesney – I feel very fortunate to have this.”

Later, Aldean reflected on Bryan and other artists who helped shape his own music in recent years.

“The biggest thing for me is I felt like there’s a lot of artists in country music that have helped sort of drive it over the last 10 years,” Aldean told PopCulture.com and other media after the ACM Awards. “And a lot of those guys kind of that were in my class, that sort of came out when I did. And I thought if nothing else, I at least felt like they deserved an acknowledgment.

“I think Carrie, Keith, Kenny, Luke Bryan – I think those guys have done a lot over the last decade as well,” he continued. “And so I wanted to make sure that I at least acknowledged them.”

Aldean and his friends likely won’t have many more times to party together over the next few months. Aldean will soon launch his Ride All Night Tour, while Bryan will kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour, and Dickerson will open for Rhett on Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond