Jason Aldean Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Keeley’s 16th Birthday

Jason Aldean‘s oldest daughter, Keeley, celebrates her 16th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 14, with the teen’s milestone birthday having a bit of an emotional impact on her dad.

On Thursday, Aldean used Instagram to share a slideshows of photos of Keeley when she was little, as well as a current shot, along with a sweet caption about watching his firstborn grow up.

“Today im happy and sad all at the same time,” he captioned the snaps. “Today Keeley turns 16 and as Happy as i am to see her grow up, i still think of her as that little girl dancing around on stage, holding her microphone and pretending like she was the star of the show. I am so proud of the person she is turning into and even prouder to be her Daddy. Happy Birthday. I love u so much.”

Aldean recently gushed about Keeley during a number one party in Nashville when he shared that his daughter is becoming pretty proficient on the guitar.

“She’s turning into a little prodigy, a little guitar player,” he revealed. “She played lead guitar, and it’s pretty impressive, so she didn’t start picking it up until she was 15.”

The “Girl Like You” singer shared that Keeley is gravitating towards rock music when it comes to her guitar playing, including bands like Guns ‘n Roses.

“She loves those guys, and she’s playing lead guitar,” he said. “She’s doing really good, and I’m really impressed with her.”

Keeley is also a big fan of Hootie & the Blowfish, with the band even sending her a personalized gift thanks to her dad’s connection to lead singer Darius Rucker.

“One of her most prized possessions, I told those guys that she loved them and she got a chance to meet them and all that stuff, and when I did the show in Atlanta and then they sent her a little package where they had all wrote on it and gave it to her,” Aldean said. “So she got it in the mail, and it’s sitting up on her record player in her room, and we’re moving right now, so she’s like, ‘Where do I put my Hootie and the Blowfish card? ‘Cause I don’t want this getting lost.’ I’m like, ‘That’s what you’re worried about?’”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean