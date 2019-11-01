Jason Aldean Makes a Conscious Effort to Stay Home More With His Two Small Children

Jason Aldean was still building his career when his oldest two children, daughters Keeley and Kendyl, were born. Now, as a more established artist, the ACM Artist of the Decade still works harder than almost anyone else in country music, but does it while trying to spend as much time as possible at home with his two small children with his wife, Brittany Aldean, 1-year-old son, Memphis, and 8-month-old daughter, Navy.

“We only had one way to go, but to slow down,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “In the early days, playing 200 shows a year and being on the road 250 days a year, there’s only one way to go. You can’t do any more than we were doing. I think at that point, with the two little ones – after Memphis was born, I did make it a conscious effort to back off a little bit. And I say that, we probably went from playing 75 shows to 55 shows. So just to make it where I’m at home a little bit more, a few more weekends more a year kind of thing.”

Even when Aldean is on the road, he does it with his children in mind, doing everything he can to support them to the best of his ability, for as long as he can.

“I never see that time where I’m just retiring or not touring or anything like that,” Aldean acknowledged. “I still enjoy it too much to just not do it at all. And too, like with the younger ones, I want them to grow up and be able to see some of that stuff, experience it a little bit. I don’t want them to see all that stuff just in pictures from the past or videos or whatever.

“I don’t see retiring maybe ever, but I have tried to back off a little bit just to be at home with them a little bit more than I was in the past,” he continued. “But we’re still making sure that we go out and still have a full tour every year. When you pair that with TV things and just other things that pop up that you end up playing, you’re still out there 80, 90 days a year, you’re still out on the road. You’re still staying pretty busy.”

Aldean has some time at home until January, when he will launch his We Back Tour, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mat Hayward