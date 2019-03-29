Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan Team Up With MLB Player Adam LaRoche for New Nashville Restaurant

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan each have their own downtown Nashville bars, but now they are teaming up with MLB player Adam LaRoche to open a new restaurant, called E3 Chophouse.

According to Music Row, the venue will be 13,000-square-feet and three stories, with space for dinner, private events and a rooftop bar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jason and Luke jokingly talked for years about opening an E3 Chophouse in Nashville, and over time those talks became more serious,” LaRoche said in a statement. “This is the town they call home, and they’re directly involved in the development and design of the restaurant. It’s come a long way from Luke wearing the E3 hat I made as a novelty many years ago, and we are humbled and excited to bring the restaurant to Music City.”

The E3 Chophouse will feature all-natural beef (without antibiotics or steroid-enhanced), coming directly from the Fort Scott, Kansas-based E3 Ranch, owned and operated by Adam and his wife, Jenn LaRoche. The Colorado menu, in addition to numerous beef options, also boasts several other items, including lamb, salmon, chicken and vegetarian choices as well.

Aldean and Bryan became friends with LaRoche while filming their popular hunting show, Buck Commander. Bryan is credited with making the E3 logo famous, after wearing a hat given to him by LaRoche during his shows.

Both Aldean and Bryan already have busy careers in country music, but found they also love having a space with their name in downtown Music City.

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” Aldean said of his Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink was a dream come true for the Georgia native, who started his career playing near the venue he now owns.

“When I first moved to Nashville I played several of the bars on the iconic Broadway street,” Bryan said. “I never would have dreamt that I would one day be a part of a place that could offer the same dream to others. Because of Music City and the fans all across the country, the reality of this amazing venue has become possible.”

The Nashville E3 Chophouse is slated to be open this fall. The restaurant will be located at 1628 21st Ave. S. in the heart of Nashville. Keep track of updates by visiting the E3 Chophouse website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond