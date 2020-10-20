Jason Aldean Earns 24th No. 1 Single With 'Got What I Got'

✖

Jason Aldean is back at the top of the charts, earning his 24th No. 1 single with his latest effort, "Got What I Got." The song is the second single from Aldean's ninth studio album, 9, which was released in 2019. Written by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler, "Got What I Got" is a reassurance from the narrator to their partner that they don't miss their single life.

"Country radio has always given us the chance to bend the rules a little, and that has always meant a lot to me," Aldean said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "It’s especially cool for them to have my back right now while we can’t be out on the road getting fans music that way. We are missing it bad and can’t wait to get back on stage." He shared a similar message on Instagram, writing, "We are officially the #1 song in the country today!!! Big thanks to my team, the writers, country radio and especially the FANS! Thanks for the continued support. Now let’s hurry up and get to 2021 so we can get back to playing these songs LIVE for u guys."

The music video for the song was filmed during quarantine at Aldean's family's beach house in Destin, Florida, and features footage of the singer and his wife, Brittany, along with their two kids, Memphis and Navy, and Aldean's two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

In March, Aldean told Taste of Country Nights that "Got What I Got" is "probably" his wife's favorite song on 9 due to its sound. "I knew she was gonna love that one," he said. "She likes more of the pop-sounding stuff. She's kind of a hip-hop fan — not a big fan of rock 'n roll, so she doesn't like 'We Back' and 'The Same Way.' Those kind of things are not really her jam."

Aldean is currently in the studio working on his 10th album, sharing a pair of photos of himself in the booth with fans on Instagram last week. "Back in the studio today working on album 10!" he captioned the first photo, a smiling selfie. The next shot was a black-and-white photo of the Georgia native singing, which he simply captioned, "#10" along with a few musical emojis.