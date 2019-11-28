Jason Aldean Credits His Diet With Giving Him Extra Energy at Night

When Jason Aldean is on the road, he doesn’t get to bed until the early hours of the morning, but thanks to his two small children, Memphis and Navy, he no longer has the luxury of sleeping in anymore. The 42-year-old adopted a healthier lifestyle earlier this year, and in the process found the secret to having energy all day – and all night – is in two things.

“The one thing I’ve found that helps me is water,” Aldean told Parade. “I drink a lot of water. I try to get enough sleep. Sleep I think is one of the main keys for me. And then vitamins. I have these vitamin packs that I take every day. I get up and eat breakfast and take vitamin packs and it’s everything from vitamin C to B vitamins and multivitamins. It’s a pack of about 12 things that I take every day. And getting in a routine and taking it every day, I’ve found that it gave me more energy out on the road.

“And that time of day and in the evening where I was kind of starting to crash a little bit and getting tired—now I don’t really do that,” he added. “So it’s helped me out a ton.”

Aldean also makes sure what he is eating is healthy, swapping out pizza and junk foods for a high-protein, low-carb diet, which is much easier with someone cooking for him on the road.

“We have a chef on the road with us so it’s pretty easy to eat out there,” Aldean revealed. “I have a list of things that I want on the bus every week when I get on there. And then I just try to stick to it when I’m at home too. I’m not over the top with it. With me, it’s just more of just trying to pay attention to choosing healthier foods and cut out sugar. It’s pretty simple stuff.

“I’m not like all out,” he continued “but I think when you’re on the road, you just kind of have a tendency to get into bad habits of eating late at night and the kind of stuff you eat isn’t always the best for you.”

Aldean is enjoying some time at home over the holidays with his wife, Brittany Aldean, and his family. He will head to Las Vegas for three shows in December, and then kick off his We Back Tour with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green on Jan. 30. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt