New Information Released on Shooting Outside Jason Aldean Concert

Tupelo police have released the name of the man who allegedly shot someone outside BancorpSouth Arena Friday night following a Jason Aldean concert.

Steven Michael Hulbert, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Lee Count jail in Mississippi, WTVA reports.

Hubert shot one unnamed man in the chest, but he was released from North Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday.

After the country music concert, police say they responded to a call in the venue parking lot around 11:13 p.m. after shots had been fired. As they approached the scene, the victim of the shooting told officers he had been struck.

He also told officers that Hulbert was driving a white Honda CR-V, so they were able to detain him before he left the parking lot of the arena.

Witnesses of the shooting say a group of men were arguing when Hulbert pulled his pistol and fired four to six shots. Only one bullet struck a victim while the rest hit nearby cars.

Active scene outside BancorpSouth Arena. Tupelo police confirm there was a shooting, not related to earlier Jason Aldean concert. pic.twitter.com/a32XzxSmlu — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeWTVA) October 28, 2017

At the time of the shooting, some concertgoers were still inside the arena and were actively exiting to the parking lot.

BancorpSouth Arena Director Todd Hunt said once staff heard shots fired, they directed those leaving to find shelter inside until the all clear was given.

This incident of gun violence just 26 days after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting occurred in Las Vegas during Aldean’s headlining performance, but police say the shootings are not related.

At Route 91, domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock opened fire on an audience of 22,000 from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds more during the tirade.

Aldean has spoken out about his vulnerability after the attack and has only recently continued with his tour schedule following the tragic event.