Jason Aldean Sends Carly Pearce Flowers Ahead of Ride All Night Tour

Jason Aldean is kicking off the opening night of his Ride All Night Tour on Friday, May 3, with Carly Pearce and Kane Brown joining him on the road. To celebrate the inaugural show, Aldean sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Pearce, which she shared on Instagram.

“I’m excited to have you and your crew out with us this year!” Aldean said in the handwritten note. “It’s gonna be a fun summer! Thanks for being a part of it.”

“Thank you [Jason Aldean]!!” Pearce wrote on the photo.

Pearce’s fiancé, Michael Ray, also wished Pearce well as she prepares to kick off the tour.

“So proud of you CP!” Ray gushed. “I can’t wait for the fans to see that bad a– set y’all put together! Congrats on the 1st night of the tour. Wish I could be there. Go shine my love.”

Pearce, who has previously toured with artists like Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, is eager to join Aldean, and fellow opening act Kane Brown, on the road.

“I’m so excited,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I am a huge Aldean fan, I’m a huge Kane Brown fan. And obviously, I had a huge year of touring with so many of our male superstars last year. I made a joke that Aldean’s like the last one of the superstars that I need to tour with, and so I’m just really, really excited. I think he’s awesome, and I’m excited to just be able to be a part of that show.”

The “Closer to You” singer is grateful to be so embraced by the country music industry, and vows to never take it for granted.

“This is all that I’ve ever wanted, and I’ve worked so hard to get it,” Pearce said. “And I never, ever, ever want anybody to think that I expect any of it, because I really don’t. I just put my head down, work really hard, and try to make the best music that I can. And the fact that it’s being embraced in the way that it is and that people are buying into who I am as an artist – all I’m doing is just being Carly, and that’s just really awesome that people like that.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images for ACM/Frazer Harrison