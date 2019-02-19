Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany, Reveals Snoozing Photo of New Baby Navy Rome

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is home from the hospital after experiencing complications following the birth of the couple’s second child, daughter Navy Rome. Thankfully, the newborn seems to be sleeping well, which Brittany captured in an adorable new photo she shared on social media.

Brittany also shared a second photo, showing two baby monitors side by side, since Navy’s big brother, Memphis, is only 14 months old. But although the next few years might be exhausting, the couple decided they wanted both children to be close in age.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our theory is, ‘Hey, we got one in diapers and formula right now so, while we’re in this mindset we might as well knock it out,’” Aldean told Taste of Country. “We both agreed that we wanted to have two. I have two older daughters and there’s a pretty big age difference in my two older daughters and Memphis, so we wanted to have one who’s a little closer in age to him so he has somebody to hang out with.”

“I think it’s worse when you get one who’s three, four years old and you’re past the early stages of stuff and then all of a sudden you start all over again,” added the singer. “If you never get out of it you don’t know any different until they’re both out and you’re good to go.”

Although it’s too early to tell how well the brother and sister will get along, Aldean has every reason to believe the siblings will be close.

“He’s got two older sisters, and they’re his favorite people in the world,” Aldean said, referring to his two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his first wife, Jessica. “Every time they come around, he lights up and just wants to hang out with them all the time. Any little kids that are around, he’s always wanting to go up and hug them and stuff, so I think he’s gonna do great.”

Aldean is grateful to have a son, since he is surrounded by women at home.

“Me and Memphis are like…that’s it,” Aldean told PopCulture.com at a media event. “Our dog is a girl, for real, so it’s crazy, but I think that one thing growing up in a house with a lot of women — I think he’ll be spoiled, one, and also hopefully be a loving kid is what I’m hoping, so I’m excited. I think it’s great.”

Photo Credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz