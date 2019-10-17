Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Brushes off Negative Comments With New Photo: 'There’s No Point in Arguing With Ignorance'

Being married to a superstar like Jason Aldean can have its downside, as his wife, Brittany Aldean, knows all too well. The mother of two recently opened up about one of the perils of having a famous husband, namely facing negative comments on social media.

"For those of you who follow me and are sweet and comment uplifting, positive things... I thank you," Brittany wrote. "Y'all put a smile on my face, daily. We pay attention to more than you know! Y'all are awesome, really! This social media life can be a toxic thing.. that sometimes I'd love to end. But I know y'all love seeing our life and our little ones grow, and we thank you for that.

"I get awful comments every. single. day. that are rude and unnecessary... that I obviously don't draw attention to [because], well, there's not point in arguing with ignorance," she continued. "So I'm posting a picture of how I feel every time anyone feels the need to troll my page. I will continue to smile, and block your a—. Happy Wednesday to all my cool followers! To the others... there's a lot of cactus out there that are in need of a hug."

Brittany is proud to be married to the country music singer, but she will likely never sing a duet with him, even though she once competed on American Idol.

"People ask that all the time, 'Are you ever going to do a song together?'" Aldean said on Cumulus' Broadway's Electric Barnyard. "I don't know if Britt's really interested in that. It's one of those things that, I'm not opposed to it, if the right thing came along, and it was something she wanted to do, or the timing was right. I wouldn't be opposed to it, because she actually is a great singer. It's just something that, I don't know if she's really into it, like that. But she doesn't make an appearance on this album."

Aldean and Brittany have been married for four years, The couple is in the middle of building a brand-new home, which will include a pool with a large water slide, a spiral staircase and a concrete safe room, among other things.

Aldean will release his ninth studio album, 9, on Nov. 22.

