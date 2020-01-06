Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Asks People to Pray for Those Impacted by Australia Wildfires

While Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were enjoying their beach getaway, Brittany’s mind wasn’t totally on their sunny vacation. The mother of Memphis and Navy shared that her heart is also on those impacted by the wildfires in Australia, and asked followers and fans to join her in praying for the victims.

“What a blessing to witness a sunset so beautiful,” Brittany wrote. “Although, tonight I view it with a heavy heart. Hoping and praying for peace over Australia. The pictures of the animals, the people.. it’s just all too much. Please pray for their beautiful country.”

Country stars Keith Urban and Morgan Evans both also spoke out about the devastation, with Urban revealing he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, donated $500,000 of their own money to help their home country.

“Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Urban shared on social media. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

According to a recent report by Newsweek, more than 2000 homes have been destroyed, with at least 24 fatalities as a result of the deadly blaze.

