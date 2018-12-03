Jana Kramer’s Husband Mike Caussin Is Her Biggest Cheerleader During Live Birth Podcast

Jana Kramer gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 29, with the singer recording a live birth podcast for her show, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. However, Kramer ultimately had to undergo a C-section, leaving her husband, Mike Caussin, to take over for a little while.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode shared by Us Weekly, Caussin offered updates to his wife, who was unconscious at the time as she prepared to undergo a C-section.

“You were having a tough time, so they had to knock you out,” he said. “So I will record during the surgery and I will talk through it and hopefully, you know, Jace will cry for us and we’ll be able to hear him on here.”

“I’m sorry that you had to feel that way and that they had to put you under, but I’m still here for you and I love you so much and I’m so proud of you,” Caussin continued. “You’re a rockstar. You’re the strongest woman in the world, and you’re amazing, so don’t ever forget that. You’re doing a great job today, and you’re gonna be the best mom to our little boy, just as much as you’ve been to Jolie. So I love you and I will be in the room soon.”

In a second clip, the couple got into a playful fight over Caussin’s appetite.

“I’m hooked up to the monitors about to get my IV. Waiting in pre-op. It’s 5:54. Filled out all the paperwork,” Kramer said. “I feel really nauseous ’cause I haven’t eaten anything or drank since last night, so I’m feeling a little nauseous. Mike’s been on his phone.”

Caussin chimed in, “I’m feeling like I need a coffee,” to which his wife replied, “I’m like, ‘If you say one more thing about food or a drink, I’m gonna stab you.’”

Kramer and Caussin named their baby boy Jace, and Kramer shared on Instagram that the meaning of the moniker holds a special place in her heart.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy,” she wrote. “When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name. He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy.”

Kramer has been open about the fact that she feels her son helped heal her marriage to Caussin, previously explaining to PEOPLE, “Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty.”

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015, welcoming daughter Jolie in January 2016. Later that year, Caussin admitted to infidelity, and the pair separated, reconciling after time apart.

“We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible,” Kramer said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg