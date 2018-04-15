How to Watch the 2018 ACM Awards

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are airing Sunday, April 15, and there are a couple of ways to see the year’s biggest country stars showcased in one spectacular night.

The award show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night and will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For those with cable TV, the ACM Awards will air on CBS, while CBS All Access subscribers can also watch it live.

This year, Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards for the 15th time. The iconic singer and actress retired from the show in 2012, allowing her co-host Blake Shelton to take over alongside Luke Bryan. A few years later, Bryan co-hosted with Dierks Bentley. However, in February, Bentley announced that they would not be returning, as Bryan now appears as a judge on American Idol.

Fans were elated at the news that McEntire would return to the ACM Awards stage. She is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. All told, she has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

“I really enjoy hosting,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight last month. “It’s very exciting. I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who’s doing what and be there for the rehearsals… it’s just fun.”

In addition, the night will see Carrie Underwood‘s first performance since early November. The singer suffered a nasty fall at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 10. She fell down the steps, breaking her wrist and injuring her face so badly that she needed between 40 and 50 stitches.

Underwood has been relatively reclusive through her recovery, though she is now apparently ready to return to the spotlight. She posted two behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, where there is no visible trace of her scars.

On Sunday night, Underwood is expected to perform her new single, “Cry Pretty.” In addition, she has received two nominations, one for Entertainer of the Year and one for Vocal Event of the Year. The latter is for “The Fighter,” alongside Keith Urban.

Other performers for the stacked night of entertainment include Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker, Midland, Brett Young and Chris Young.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS.