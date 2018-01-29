Watch Home Free’s Romantic New Video, ‘Timeless’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Home Free has released the video for the song, “Timeless,” the title track of their latest album.

For the video, Home Free found seven couples whose marriage had stood the test of time — with one couple’s romance dating back to 1964 — and shared their love story, along with photos of their early years together.

“We didn’t warn anyone ahead of time that they would be interviewed, which we think lead to some really heartfelt moments,” band member Austin Brown shares in a statement. “These are pairs that have stood the test of time and that’s what we strive to do in our own relationships. Having everyone revisit their important moments really brought the song to life.”

Other songs on Timeless include “We Just Disagree,” “Man of Constant Sorrow” and “Hilbilly Bone.”

“We took some tunes that we loved growing up,” Brown told Digital Journal. “We also took some tunes that we loved that are currently on the radio. Also, we wrote some tunes for the album as well.”

Earlier this year, Home Free gave PopCulture.com a sneak peek at the video for “Life Is a Highway,” also from Timeless. The video, appropriately, shows the five-man group busy on the road, since that’s where they spend a lot of their time these days.

Home Free will kick off the second leg of their Timeless Tour, which begins on March 1 in Baton Rouge, La. Tickets and venue information can be found on their website.

Purchase Timeless on Amazon and iTunes.